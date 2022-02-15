ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 21 hours ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
Bay News 9

Biden rejects Army investigative report on Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he rejects the findings of an Army investigative report detailing top commanders’ testimony that senior State and White House officials were caught unprepared and resisted the need for an evacuation out of Afghanistan last summer, leading to what they say was a more dangerous and traumatic withdrawal for the U.S. military.
Upworthy

'Why Was I Born a Girl?': A poem from Afghanistan is sending shockwaves to students in the US

At Canyon Crest Academy, a public high school in San Diego, students have been reading a moving poem written by Fariba Mohebi, an 11th grader in Afghanistan. Banned from attending school after the Taliban takeover, Fariba broke down and wrote, "Why Was I Born a Girl?" The poem, a powerful condemnation of the way young girls are treated in Afghan society, traveled 8,000 miles to the United States through Periodic Zoom sessions between Afghan and American learners. As the 11th grader accesses education in a makeshift tutoring center in her community under threat of punishment by the Taliban, students in the USA grapple with their understandings of privilege, The New York Times reports.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Embassy Staffers Were ‘Intoxicated and Cowering in Rooms’ Ahead of Kabul Pullout, Report Says

U.S. military officials have accused State Department staffers and White House officials of derailing Afghanistan evacuation efforts before the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year. In an investigative report obtained by The Washington Post, military officials blamed the chaotic pullout on administration officials refusing to heed warnings about the Taliban’s rapid advances. The military would have been “much better prepared to conduct a more orderly” evacuation if “policymakers had paid attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground,” Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely told Army investigators who compiled the report. Ross Wilson, the acting U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, was also accused in the report of shrugging off warnings about the Taliban. “The embassy needed to position for withdrawal, and the ambassador didn’t get it,” one military official was quoted saying. By mid-August, about two weeks out from the deadline for the U.S. to withdraw, an Army officer described finding the U.S. embassy in Kabul in complete meltdown mode. Some diplomatic staffers were “operating like it was day-to-day operations with absolutely no sense of urgency or recognition of the situation,” while others were found “intoxicated and cowering in rooms,” the report said.
CBS News

Afghans protest U.S. order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for...
albuquerquenews.net

Taliban denies UN report of foreign groups in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 8 (ANI): Taliban has rejected a report by the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team which said that following the political change in Afghanistan, foreign insurgent groups enjoy greater freedom in the country. "There are no recent signs that the Taliban has taken steps to limit the...
AFP

'My heart and body shake': Afghan women defy Taliban

One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small Kabul apartment block -- risking their lives as a nascent resistance against the Taliban.  There have been small, scattered protests by women in other Afghan cities, including Bamiyan, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. 
AFP

Taliban declare Soviet exit holiday, six months after seizing power

The Taliban on Tuesday declared February 15 a national holiday to mark the anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan -- six months after they stormed into Kabul to topple the US-backed government. Forty years of conflict has left Afghanistan one of the world's most impoverished nations, and the Taliban's return on August 15 plunged the country deeper into a humanitarian crisis the United Nations says threatens more than half its 38 million population.
ABC 15 News

Afghan refugee, now in AZ, hopes to publish book of escaping Taliban

An Afghan refugee who arrived in Arizona less than two months ago hopes to publish all her journal entries into a book about how she and her family escaped the Taliban. The refugee, whose name we are not using out of fear of retaliation against her family still in the Middle East, is a mother of eight and escaped with her immediate family over the summer as U.S. troops were withdrawing from her home country.
The Independent

UK officials talk to Taliban about Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Senior British diplomats have met leading Taliban figures to discuss the “dire” humanitarian situation in Afghanistan The UK does not recognise the Taliban regime which swept to power in 2020 amid chaotic scenes as Western forces pulled out of Kabul.The United Nations’ World Food Programme has warned that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of starvation.The UK withdrew its diplomats from Kabul last year, but officials returned to Afghanistan for talks on Thursday.Nick Dyer, the UK’s special envoy for famine prevention, Hugo Shorter, the charge d’affaires ad interim of the UK mission to Afghanistan and Hester Waddams, the...
TheDailyBeast

Taliban’s Frozen Billions Will Be Split Between 9/11 Families and Afghan Aid, Report Says

President Joe Biden has decided what to do with the $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets sitting frozen in the U.S. banking system. According to reports, the president will split the money down the middle between 9/11 families in America and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The billions were frozen after it became clear that the Taliban would seize control of Kabul last year, and the group has urged the U.S. to release all of the funds to help stave off a humanitarian crisis in the nation. But, as first reported by The New York Times on Friday, the Taliban won’t get the money. Biden will sign an executive order later Friday that will designate half the money to humanitarian relief efforts in Afghanistan, and the other $3.5 billion will be used to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Washington Post

Taliban reopen universities for Afghan women in 6 provinces

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban on Wednesday said they have reopened public universities for women students in six of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, a move marking a major concession to international demands by the country’s new rulers. Since they swept into power in mid-August, the international community has watched...
AFP

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week were released Wednesday, the news editor of their media organisation said. Since returning to power in August the Taliban have increasingly cracked down on dissent, and local journalists have been beaten and intimidated while covering protests. On Monday Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were detained by the Taliban, according to the Afghan Media Association, a newly founded journalists' rights group. A Taliban spokesman said he did not have any information on the pair, but both the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the hardline Islamist group for their abduction.
