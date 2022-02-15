ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 American Airlines planes were diverted over passenger disruptions on Sunday. In one of the incidents, an 'unruly' passenger tried to open a plane door.

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9qNx_0eEi6fsX00
Two American Airlines flights were diverted on Sunday because of disruptive passengers.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

  • Two American Airlines flights were diverted on Sunday because of passenger disruptions.
  • Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, DC, was diverted to Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Flight 694 from Phoenix to Honolulu was forced to returned to Phoenix.

Two American Airline flights were diverted on Sunday because of passenger disruptions.

In the first incident, American Airlines Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, DC, had to be diverted to Kansas City, Missouri, after an "unruly passenger" displayed "erratic behavior," the carrier told Insider.

The man told flight attendants "people were attempting to hurt him, and they followed him on the plane," CNN reported , citing an affidavit for the incident. He also told them "he heard the individuals harming his family over the telephone," CNN said, citing the affidavit.

The passenger was identified as Juan Remberto Rivas, a 50-year-old from Los Angeles, a Justice Department press release said.

At one point, the department said Rivas grabbed a small champagne bottle by the neck and tried to break it on the counter of the service cart and began "kicking and shoving the service cart into one of the flight attendants."

The release said he was trying to pull open an exit door when he was subdued by several flight attendants and passengers.

Mouaz Moustafa, a passenger on the flight, posted photos of the disruption.

"A flight attendant used a coffee pot to strike a middle-aged man multiple times who was attempting to open the plane door," he tweeted.

American Airlines said the flight landed safely at Kansas City International Airport in the afternoon and was met by law enforcement.

Rivas has been charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant and thereby interfering in the performance of the flight attendant's duties, the Justice Department said. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a second flight disruption on Sunday, American Airlines Flight 694 from Phoenix to Honolulu returned to Phoenix "due to a passenger disruption," the airline said. The carrier did not give details of the incident but said the flight landed safely in the evening and was met by law enforcement on arrival.

The incidents come as major US airlines and unions are working with the Biden administration on a nationwide no-fly list, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it received 5,981 unruly-passenger reports last year. According to the FAA, more than two-thirds of the incidents in 2021 were because of disputes over face masks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Flight attendant hits passenger over head with coffee pot as he tries to access cockpit

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after an “unruly passenger” tried to get inside the cockpit and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit the man over the head. American Airlines flight 1775, which took off from Los Angeles on Sunday and was bound for Washington DC, was diverted to Kansas City airport in Missouri, the airlines said in a statement. According to witnesses, a passenger tried to forcefully enter the cockpit and open the plane door. In an audio recording caught on live air traffic control communications, the pilot can be heard saying: “Yeah,...
TRAFFIC
simpleflying.com

Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

L.A. man charged with trying to open plane door in midair

A Los Angeles man is being charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants after he allegedly caused a disturbance midair, causing a Washington, D.C.-bound flight from Los Angeles to land in Kansas City on Sunday. The man, Juan Rivas, was subdued by both passengers and crew members, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Kansas City, MO
iheart.com

Flight Attendant uses Coffee Pot To KO Passenger Trying To Open Plane Door!

This story is insane! A flight from Los Angeles to DC was diverted and made an emergency landing in Kansas City after a man tried to get into the cockpit, then attempted to open the airplane door mid flight! The flight attendant realized what the passenger was doing and sprung into action beating the 6'3" passenger with a coffee pot until he fell to the ground! Passengers realized what was going on and sprung into action, holding him down and tying him up with zip ties until officials could remove and arrest the passenger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Washington Dc#Getty Images#Cnn#Justice Department
Jalopnik

Airline Has Had It With These Snakes On Its Planes

I am certain you will find this tale of a snake on a plane delightful for obvious reasons. A flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau made an emergency landing last week after a passenger spotted this stowaway slithering through a light fixture in the fuselage. The passenger did what any of us would do, and immediately uploaded video of the reptile to TikTok.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

American Airlines employee detained after Boston airport stabbing

An American Airlines employee was detained on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a colleague at Boston Logan Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.Kenrick Smith of Leominster, MA, had become embroiled in a physical confrontation with an unidentified 38-year-old man, which ended in the latter being stabbed with a “Leatherman-brand multi-use tool”, said the police department in a statement.The incident happened within the airport’s grounds just before 1.30pm, close to Terminal B."Evidence suggests the stabbing was solely the result of the dispute between the two men and that the safety of the public and other employees was not threatened," police spokesman David...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CW33

Qantas hops back to Dallas with direct flights to DFW Airport

DALLAS (KDAF) — Travelers abroad can take yet another sigh of relief as Qantas has resumed its services from Sydney, Australia to DFW Airport following an almost two-year hiatus. In a tweet, DFW Airpot welcomed back their friend from down under, “So hoppy, er, happy to welcome back @Qantas...
DALLAS, TX
TravelNoire

Airline Passenger Hit In The Head With Coffee Pot After Attempting To Enter Cockpit

An American Airlines flight was diverted just before the start of Super Bowl Sunday and a bloodied man was handcuffed and arrested, according to reports. American Airlines flight AA1775 departing LAX to DC was diverted to Kansas City International Airport because, according to FBI Kansas City’s Special Agent Charles Dayoub, a passenger was “interfering with the flight crew.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Business Insider

Business Insider

394K+
Followers
25K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy