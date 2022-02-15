ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Absolutely Mouth Watering The Best Fried Chicken in New Jersey

By Shawn Michaels
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

So this looks like another article that’s going to leave me wanting to jump in the car and head out for some, in this case, chicken. Yes I am already getting a bit hungry so lets not delay lets jump into this one. Fried Chicken is our topic...

wobm.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Salad Dressing Brands

A company recalled several salad dressing products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. Conagra Brands, Inc. announced on Friday, Jan. 28, that it is recalling some of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings because the products contain eggs, which aren't declared on the product label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Steakhouse With The Best Side Dishes According To 30% Of People

What do iceberg wedge salads with blue cheese, thick and comforting mounds of creamed spinach, and thickly sliced beefsteak tomato salads all have in common? Each is a classic steakhouse side dish (via Martha Stewart). Over the years, steakhouse sides have expanded considerably to include what might be described as the "esoteric" (like Del Frisco's renowned cauliflower and Brie au gratin) as well as the "neo-classic" (like Outback Steakhouse's signature "Bloomin' Onion"). It's gotten so that steakhouse customers are now expecting their sides to wow them just as much as their steaks. And since, naturally, some steakhouses will excel at steakhouse sides more than others, the question becomes: if side dishes are a priority for you with your steak, where should you go for the best of the best?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Food & Drinks
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Blackwood, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#The Jersey Shore#Food Drink
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best pizza crowned at Pizza Bowl 2

A great way to start an argument in New Jersey is to claim your favorite pizzeria makes the Garden State’s best pizza. I don’t expect that this will put an end to the debates, but a Facebook group called “Jersey Pizza Joints” held their second Pizza Bowl and determined that the best pizza is: Maruca’s in Seaside Heights and Asbury Park.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Mashed

The 11 Absolute Best Burritos In The US

Is there any greater joy in the world than sinking your teeth into a mouthwatering, juicy, overstuffed burrito? These decadent logs of deliciousness are easily one of the most cherished comfort foods in the world; jam-packed with savory meats, gooey cheeses, heaps of beans, rice, and all the delicious fixin's. Although burritos are nearly universally adored in the United States, their cousins from across the border are slightly different. Authentic burritos are much smaller than our oversized American ones. Also, they're regionally diverse with local meats, cheeses, and fillings instead of our everything-plus-the-kitchen-sink-don't-skimp-on-the-guac varieties.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
SoJO 104.9

Chick-fil-A Interested in Opening Another South Jersey Location

Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich and waffle fries fast-food chain with the "Eat Mor Chiken" super fans, wants to open another South Jersey location. Chick-fil-A is interested in adding a restaurant on West Landis Avenue in Vineland and they have filed a site plan with the city's planning board. According...
VINELAND, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy