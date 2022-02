BlackRock is said to be gearing up to offer crypto trading to its investor clients. According to a new report from CoinDesk, sources with knowledge of the plans say trading will occur on portfolio management system Aladdin, the asset manager's "Asset, Liability, Debt and Derivative Investment Network." The firm also plans to enable investors to borrow using crypto collateral. Still, it's not yet clear when crypto will be supported.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO