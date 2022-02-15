Caught on camera: Mother pulls child from burning car

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...

