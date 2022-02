Indiana's long misery of not winning in Madison was never more painful than a 64-59 loss at the Kohl Center on December 8th. The Hoosiers simply collapsed the final 18 minutes. After building a 22 point first-half lead and leading by 18 with less than 18 minutes to play, the Badgers stormed back to the victory, matching the school's biggest comeback ever. It was the 19th straight win in Madison over Indiana and at the time was the biggest comeback in the country of the college basketball season.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO