Woman recovering after being shot in face by stray bullets

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is recovering after stray bullets hit her in the face and neck while she drove home from work.

Yosmary Godkin was sitting at the intersection of 20th and Hayes Avenue Jan. 26 in the middle of the afternoon, when she said she heard a loud noise she thought may have been from a house or car.

"I listened to the explosion, boom boom," Godkin said.

Godkin was shot twice, she said.

A good Samaritan rushed to her car and helped to keep her conscious while paramedics arrived.

He then called Godkin's husband Phillip.

"He says, 'your wife has been in an accident.' Then he says, 'OK I'm not going to lie, she's been hit in the face by a bullet,'" Phillip Godkin said.

One of the bullets shattered Godkin's jaw. Doctors wired her mouth shut.

She has blurry vision in one eye and still feels the pain from her injuries.

Despite a long road to recovery, Godkin is hopeful to get back to her passion: teaching.

She worked as an early childhood educator at Lincoln Avenue School before she was shot.

Yosmary left her native Venezuela years ago, escaping instability and violence.

Now, she is one of the latest victims of gun violence in Milwaukee.

"This is happening way too frequent. There's so many families that have had their life turned upside down and they're going through the same traumatic experiences and flashbacks that we now are," Phillip Godkin said.

The Godkins have started a GoFundMe to help pay for mounting medical bills.

Milwaukee police have not made any arrests.

Investigators are looking for "unknown suspects," according to MPD.

No other details have been released.