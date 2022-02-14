WCSO Fraud Alert

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two vehicle burglaries that happened at two daycare centers in Spanish Springs. The first happened Wednesday evening, February 2, 2022 at a daycare center on Eagle Canyon Drive. The sheriff’s office said a mother left her purse in her vehicle while she ran inside the daycare center. When she returned with her children, she discovered that her purse was stolen. One of her credit cards had been fraudulently used within 30 minutes of the theft at a big box store on Pyramid Way.

