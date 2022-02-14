WCSO Fraud Alert

A recent scam incident has prompted the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division to warn the public. According to a DPS news release, several people have recently called the Sheriff Division to report an individual claiming to be a deputy sheriff, an employee with the Hawai’i district attorney’s office and, in some cases, a governor’s office employee. The scammer states that there is an outstanding arrest warrant and instructs them to make a payment via gift cards or a money-sharing app to clear the warrant.
