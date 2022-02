It has been a season of streaks for Florida State’s basketball team. The Seminoles won four straight earlier in the season to reach 5-1 overall, but a three-game losing streak sent them to 5-4. Then, a loss to Wake Forest was sandwiched between two winning streaks, one of two games and one of six games. But as injuries have stacked up, Florida State has struggled immenseley, as the Seminoles are currently on six-game losing skid. Now, KenPom has predicted how the rest of the season will shake out for Florida State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO