Wyden, Markey Urge FCC to Promote Communications Network Resiliency During Emergencies Such as Extreme Weather, Climate-related Events

Washington, D.C. – With one million children at risk of starvation in Afghanistan, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11) led a group of 24 lawmakers to sound the alarm bell about the country’s dire hunger crisis and economic collapse and urge the Biden Administration to continue addressing these humanitarian issues. In a letter sent to Secretary Antony Blinken and Secretary Janet Yellen, the lawmakers welcome the Biden administration’s announcement today to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to pay for food and other emergency needs, as well as the $308 million contribution announced last month toward the United Nation’s Afghanistan 2022 appeal. Still, the lawmakers continue to express their concern that more needs to be done.

