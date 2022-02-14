ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyden, Markey Urge FCC to Promote Communications Network Resiliency During Emergencies Such as Extreme Weather, Climate-related Events

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., today wrote to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expressing support for the agency’s recent notice of proposed rulemaking to enhance the resiliency of communications networks during emergency situations as aging infrastructure and climate change ignite wildfires in Oregon...

