A Washington State man who helped save the lives of two deputies during a shooting in which they were wounded last week said he used "an entire magazine" on the suspect. The deputies with the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office were responding to reports of a neighborhood dispute on Feb. 10 in Maple Falls in which Joel Young was allegedly shooting his shotgun into the air at neighbors. Once at the scene, Young yelled and waved his weapon around, authorities said.

MAPLE FALLS, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO