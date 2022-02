Clearly female lead Son Ye Jin is all over the news right before her new drama Thirty Nine premieres on jTBC on February 16th but it doesn’t feel of promotion that she announced her marriage to Hyun Bin next month and more just squeezing in the break before the next job starts up. The drama has completed filming and will premiere on the Wed-Thurs time slot, and flanking Son Ye Jin as her two besties are Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun. Each ladies brings such distinctive charm and energy, the casting director did a great job on paper and hopefully it delivers onscreen. Their male leads will be Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, and Lee Tae Hwan and lol I see this as dating across the age spectrum with older, same age, and noona-dongsaeng so something for everyone. I’m so excited for this drama and if the ratings shine it will feel like a good tiding to send of Son Ye Jin into marriage.

