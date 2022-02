What do Ford, GM, and Stellantis all have in common? They lack compact sedans in their respective lineups. Was killing sedans like the Focus and Cruze the right thing to do? For their automakers, probably. But Asian brands like Honda are proving that compact sedans still play vital roles in the US market. Honda has announced the latest Civic, now in its 11th generation, remains the best-selling retail passenger car in the US for the sixth year straight and has been a sales leader in the compact segment, in general, for 12 consecutive years.

