Is there rational life in outer space? And what might Catholic theologians have to say about it? I must admit that I feel strange addressing these questions, which from the outside might seem to be completely useless. After all, we do not know whether there is extraterrestrial life in our universe, or more specifically, whether there is extraterrestrial life made in the image and likeness of God as humanity is, what we might call (and I will be calling) “extraterrestrial rational species,” or ETRS for short. What might understandably come to mind is the famous and derided question, “How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?” asked by scholastic theologians. Why try to answer a question that has no immediate application to anything pressing, a matter of idle curiosity?

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO