U.S. 10-year Treasury yield tops 2.04% as geopolitical tensions cool, producer prices surge

By Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Tuesday, swiftly reversing losses after the Russian Defense Ministry said it had begun returning some troops to their bases. The announcement raised hopes of de-escalating geopolitical tensions near the Ukrainian border after days of warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Treasurys. The yield...

www.cnbc.com

