The DGM Racing team is proud to announce the return of Alex Labbé for a portion of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Since the beginning of his career, Alex Labbé has surrounded himself with people and Quebec businesses who believe in him and in his potential to become a top-10 driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Alex Labbé will once again proudly wear the colors of his long-time partners, Larue, Centre du VR Victoriaville and Can-Am, who will be the major partner for eight (8) of the 18 races planned to date in his 2022 calendar (details p.2).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO