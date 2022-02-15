Covid: Care home busy with visitors after new rule changes

Care home residents are celebrating the lifting of restrictions on the number of visitors they can receive.From Monday, those living in care homes in England are able to have unlimited visits from family and friends, the Government has said, meaning they will be able to reunite with loved ones they may not have seen for months.Christine Rogers, 93, who lives at the Signature At Weybridge care home in Surrey told the PA news agency the development was “absolutely wonderful”.In recent months, residents have only been allowed three named visitors, plus an essential caregiver, and they saw each other while...

