After signing one of the top recruiting classes in 2022, here are three Penn State football signees who will make a major impact next season. Despite another mediocre campaign on the field for Penn State football in 2021, the Nittany Lions killed it on the recruiting trail signing the No. 6 overall class and the second-best group in the Big Ten according to the 247 sports composite rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO