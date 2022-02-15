ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

SMU visits Temple following Hicks’ 21-point game

Merced Sun-Star
 19 hours ago

SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-9, 6-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the SMU Mustangs after Zach Hicks scored 21 points in Temple's 92-83 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Owls have gone 8-3 at home. Temple is 5-3 when it wins the turnover...

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Merced Sun-Star

Rap artist Drake won big chunk of change on Super Bowl wager about Odell Beckham Jr.

The opening score of Super Bowl LVI meant big bucks for rap artist Drake. With 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. That touchdown meant rap artist...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
thelines.com

Tuesday College Basketball Best Bets: Memphis Letdown At Cincinnati?

Tuesday’s college hoops slate features 11 ranked teams in action, but there’s a critical unranked matchup in the AAC. Let’s break down my college basketball best bets for Memphis at Cincinnati, as both programs are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. Click on the odds below to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Merced Sun-Star

San Jose State visits Nevada after Cambridge’s 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -14.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Desmond Cambridge scored 27 points in Nevada's 85-72 win against the Utah State Aggies. The Wolf Pack have...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple Owls#Philadelphia#Smu Mustangs#The Smu Mustangs#The Tulane Green Wave#Aac#Data Skrive#Sportradar
WAVY News 10

Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight […]
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

Louisville takes on Miami after Withers’ 20-point game

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Miami Hurricanes after Jae'Lyn Withers scored 20 points in Louisville's 63-57 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Cardinals are 7-6 on their home court. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 26.5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

Nine Potential Defensive Starters for Mississippi State’s Opening Game Against Long Beach State

After months of preparation, the Mississippi State baseball team will take the field again in only a few more days as they take on Long Beach State in Starkville. The team has plenty of returning talents, but a few key members of the 2021 championship team are missing. Starting pitcher Will Bednar and outfielders Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan were both selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, while other key defenders such as Scotty Dubrule moved on to bigger things. Despite this, the Bulldogs are loaded and certainly can fill in these empty positions well.
STARKVILLE, MS
Merced Sun-Star

AP Sportlight

1961 — Elgin Baylor of Los Angeles scores 57 points to lead the Lakers over the Detroit Pistons 129-106. 1967 — Rick Barry of the San Francisco Warriors scores 52 points against Chicago at Fresno for his second consecutive 50-point game. 1969 — Alex Delvecchio of the Detroit...
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win. Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21) ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

AP source: Notre Dame hiring former Miami coach Golden as DC

Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being finalized and approved.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Virginia at Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for the season sweep Monday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. UVA has won four straight games and five of their last six. They come into Monday’s game with a 16-9 record overall and a 10-5 record in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Merced Sun-Star

Miami Heat Prepping For The Challenge Of Facing Luke Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who was just named the Western Conference Player of the Week, has averaged 43 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in the last three games. He followed up a career-high 51 points against the Los Angeles Clippers with 45 points. These statistics aren’t far from...
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season

Ben Simmons said Tuesday his mental health struggles began well before the 76ers' season ended and he didn't believe he'd be able to overcome them in Philadelphia. He's eager to begin moving on with the Brooklyn Nets, though isn't sure yet when he will join them on the court. Nor was he sure how things got so bad in Philadelphia.
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

Forde Minutes: Is This the Year of the Mid-Major?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in men’s college basketball, where we should probably discuss whether Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins threw the greatest pass of the season last week:. ATTACK OF THE MID-MAJORS. As of Tuesday, 14 teams from outside the Power 6 conferences (ACC,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Merced Sun-Star

College Football Analyst Weighs in on Arch Manning School Selection

The Arch Manning news cycle and conjecture continues to spin with almost year to go before he officially signs with a college program. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans) 2023 quarterback has been sought by some of the biggest programs in the country, but it was recently reported that he had possibly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from that consideration. Now, Brent Beaird, a Heisman voter out of Florida, has weighed in on where he believes the newest Manning star will go to college.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy