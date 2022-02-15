Lee County trio, Dougherty's Kameron Davis named to GACA All-State Teams
A trio of football players from Lee County, as well as Dougherty’s Kameron Davis, earned spots on the recently released Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Football Teams.
Lee was represented on the All-Class AAAAAA team for Regions 1-4 by running back Ousmane Kromah, tight end Tyrus Washington and linebacker Malcolm Jones, who played pivotal roles for the Trojans’ state quarterfinal team.
Kromah, a freshman, already boasts a handful of SEC and ACC offers after a huge debut season. Washington, a senior, signed with Arkansas and Jones, a senior, signed with Michigan State.
Davis, a sophomore who has committed to Florida State, was an all-state pick in AAAA for Regions 1-4. He helped the Trojans to the state quarterfinals last season.
