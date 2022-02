Although they were able to fight back from a double digit deficit with a 14-2 run in the second half it wasn’t enough for the Florida Gators as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies by a score of 56-55. As you can tell from the final score this game was an absolute rock fight with neither team able to get any offensive rhythm, a style that favored the home Aggies. With the Gators up by 2 with 32 seconds remaining, Phlandrous Fleming took a bad angle to close out on a Wade Taylor three-point shot, fouling him and sending him to the line. After he converted on all three the Gators were down by 1 with 19 seconds remaining and got a decent look with Phlandrous Fleming pulling on a mid-range jumper. He missed, and though Niels Lane fought for the offensive rebound it was off his fingertips and the Aggies came away with the win. This was a game that the Gators really needed to win to better their chance at an NCAA Tournament berth and the loss puts even more pressure on them for their remaining schedule. In beating the Gators, Texas A&M snapped an 8-game losing streak.

