BRISTOL ― Defeating Bristol Central on Monday night was an important win for Bristol Eastern girls basketball as their regular season comes to an end. Not only did the Lancers earn a win over their crosstown rivals and avenge their loss from a month ago, their first against the Rams since 2004, they earned their spot in the Class L state tournament and snuck into the Central Connecticut Conference Tournament as the 16th-seeded team.

