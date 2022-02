TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (20-5, 12-2 MAC) looks to avenge one of its two Mid-American Conference defeats this season when it hosts a red-hot Kent State squad (15-9, 10-4 MAC) on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Savage Arena. Tipoff time is set for 6:00 p.m. for the contest that will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

1 DAY AGO