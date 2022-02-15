Couples Renew Their Vows At Van Gogh Exhibit On North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big celebration of love was held at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday.
Twenty couples renewed their vows in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Local comedian Jim Krenn served as the officiant for the events, with a special, Van Gogh-themed wedding cake on site as well.
For many couples, it was a chance to reflect back on all the years they’ve shared together — and the happy memories, including their wedding day.
