Couples Renew Their Vows At Van Gogh Exhibit On North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big celebration of love was held at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday.

Twenty couples renewed their vows in honor of Valentine’s Day.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Local comedian Jim Krenn served as the officiant for the events, with a special, Van Gogh-themed wedding cake on site as well.

For many couples, it was a chance to reflect back on all the years they’ve shared together — and the happy memories, including their wedding day.