The National Football League, Meta, Vroom, Expedia, Polestar, and Cue Health among the national brands supported by Stagwell agencies at the 2022 Big Game. Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, cheered its client partners who produced national campaigns during the Super Bowl this year. For the second year in a row, Stagwell’s agencies commanded an outsized presence supporting the roster of brands at the game, comprising more than 10 percent of the campaigns that aired – far beyond Stagwell’s market size. Campaigns included work for Super Bowl staples and newcomers alike – and paired culture moving creativity with omnichannel strategy to drive business impact.

FOOTBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO