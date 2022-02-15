Super Bowl LVI Sees Advertising Boom as Marketers Get Back in the Game

People claim the Super Bowl is about a football game, but evidence points elsewhere. In reality, this television event seems to be much more focused on commercials, a concert, and the food and parties thrown to enjoy them. And yes, between all that, a ball is tossed around between teams. Last night, during Super Bowl LVI, the focus was even less on the game as celebs flocked to the stands of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in order to see and be seen. Suddenly, for many, it was less about who was on the field and more about who was off it, and what they were wearing. Of course, there was also the halftime show, an incredible grouping of some of Los Angeles’ finest creatives, coming together to celebrate decades of LA-based rap and hip hop. So, if you were forced to pretend to care about the game as you snacked on some wings, here is a treat that will hopefully excite you a bit more than a first down: all the must-see looks from the big game.

