Super Bowl LVI Sees Advertising Boom as Marketers Get Back in the Game

By Globe Newswire
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer search data from EDO, Inc. reveals top-performing spots, key trends and unexpected standouts as 30 new advertisers make their Big Game debut. For the seventh year, advertising data, measurement, and analytics software company EDO, Inc. has scored all national Super Bowl ads to reveal which drove the strongest consumer engagement....

