Drake wins more than $1m in Bitcoin after Super Bowl bet

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

Drake has won more than $1m in Bitcoin after placing a bet for the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI finals on Sunday.

The 35-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of his wager on Instagram.

The rapper bet on the Rams to win outright, along with placing two other bets which were centered around Rams superstar Odell Beckham Jr .

In the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s bet for the Rams, he spent $472,364 (£349,074) with a payout of $713,244 (£527,083).

Drake bet on Beckham Jr to score at least one touchdown and tally more than 62.5 yards during his playing time. He spent $393,636 (£290,895) with a payout of $846,288 (£625,402).

All of Drake’s winnings total up to a grand total of $1.4m (£1.03m).

Drake also posted a tribute to Beckham Jr, who co-starred with the rapper in the music video of his famous track “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosy/ How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/ Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cosy,” Drake wrote in the caption of the post.

“For now I just want to feel something/ After that I wanna heal something/ And after that I wanna build something/ But today I just fulfilled something,” he added.

Beckham Jr was quick to respond back on Drake’s post.

He wrote: “FOREVER BROTHER!! Lol I was gon get u ur money brother. Cherish this forever.”

During the game, Beckham Jr did score the first touchdown, but he only tallied 52 receiving yards before being sidelined with a knee injury.

