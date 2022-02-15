ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas dispensary offers unique 'cannabis weddings'

 19 hours ago
A Las Vegas dispensary is offering couples so-called "cannabis weddings" during what is expected to be the busiest month for weddings in Las Vegas' history.

Packages at Planet 13 include a green wedding cake and a bouquet made from marijuana leaves.

Some couples chose the cannabis weddings as a non-traditional way to celebrate their love, but others chose a cannabis wedding for more personal reasons.

"Cannabis is very dear to my heart," said Stephanie Galvez, who married her fiance, Niko, at Planet 13. "I've had thyroid cancer for the past six years. It's helped me with my recovery and mental health."

"I wanted something to renew our love together, but also something that meant something to us," she added.

The bride and groom moved to Las Vegas from California last year.

Galvez says she is still recovering from thyroid cancer, and is having surgery soon.

Couples are not allowed to smoke or consume cannabis at the dispensary during their "cannabis wedding." More packages are available for the palindrome wedding date of Feb. 22.

