Project Community offers interfaith program on self-awareness and anxiety for 11th, 12th graders

Crossroads at Big Creek has many programs available for you to take part in in the coming weeks. The Ski for Free program will continue every Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. weather permitting. Door County Silent Sports will also have volunteers that will help find the size of equipment needed for people who participate. The lecture series at Crossroads will also be continuing with the Door County Master Gardeners Association presenting a program called “Awesome Annuals with Pollinator Potential,” which will be presented via Zoom on February 22. It features Mark Dwyer, landscape consultant and former Director of Horticulture at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, WI. The lecture will focus on a wide range of seasonal plants for garden beds, borders, and containers that both add a colorful punch to the landscape and can be “pollinator magnets” as well. On Thursday, February 24 the Fish Tale Lecture Series will have its third lecture titled “Presenting the Science of Great Lakes Fisheries”, which will feature Dr. Cari-Ann Hayer. Dr. Hayer is a fisheries biologist and Program Manager of the Aquatic Invasive Species Detection and Monitoring Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Hayer will describe how her team gathers eDNA data from the near shore communities and rivers from various major ports around Lake Michigan including Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago looking for novel non-indigenous fishes using a surveillance program designed to detect eDNA from traces of skin cells, feces, reproductive secretions, and other genetic material shed into the environment. Both lectures will have viewing options in-person and on Zoom, with participants being asked to wear a mask when in buildings at Crossroads.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO