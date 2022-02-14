ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

Project Community offers interfaith program on self-awareness and anxiety for 11th, 12th graders

pelhamexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This press release was provided by Project Community. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Project Community – a non-denominational Pelham-based charitable organization – is dedicated to assisting teens and young adults with successful programs and intervention that deal with...

pelhamexaminer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thebaycities.com

NWTC Marinette Offering FREE Wellness and Education Program to Community

As part of the Physical Therapy Assistance program at NWTC Marinette, the students take part in a service-learning project called ‘Keep Stepping’, which is a free program geared for adults 55 of age and older. Cortany Shearer, Physical Therapist Assistant of NWTC Marinette says, “this is a program where my students put together an individualized plan of care for a client.”
MARINETTE, WI
Coastal View

Children’s Project launches program to bolster community mental health services and awareness

Carpinteria schools, nonprofits and public agencies are standing up to the real and present challenge of youth and family mental health in 2022 through the new Carp Cares About Mental Wellness Initiative. Led by Carpinteria Children’s Project and funded by a Cottage Behavioral Health Initiative grant, Carp Cares will focus a network of partner agencies on expanding access to family mental health services, raising awareness through education and making mental health and wellness approachable for all community members.
CARPINTERIA, CA
lagrangepark.org

Community Wellness Virtual Programs

We are excited to cohost with NAMI Metro Suburban to bring this informative virtual series to our community!. These free programs will take place on Mondays (dates below) in February, March, April, and May. Please join us for the first in a series of four independent informational programs. Monday, February...
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huguenot, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
wbrc.com

Positive mental health and conflict resolution for 5th-12th graders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham non-profit Fine Arts Find Life is partnering with the YMCA to promote positive mental health and conflict resolution for kids in the 5th through 12th grades, by using expressive arts and education. The program starts in February 2022 and will take place on Saturdays at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WISH-TV

Community Link: Kidney disease awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, they were joined by Dr. Bryant King for a conversation about kidney health. They discussed what kidneys...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Awareness#Episcopal Church#Pelham Examiner#Juniors And Seniors#Project Community#Board#Olph
southernminn.com

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation offers free paint for community projects in partnership with local hardware stores

The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with regional hardware stores, is accepting applications for free paint and coating products for community mural, community welcome sign or historic structure projects through its Paint the Town Grant program. This grant opportunity is available to communities with a population under 10,000 throughout...
MINNESOTA STATE
Central Michigan Life

CMU research offers participants free help with symptoms of anxiety, depression

During the beginning of the pandemic, many mental health clinics scrambled to find solutions to a lack of in-person appointments. Counseling centers, like at Central Michigan University, had difficulty getting students the tools they needed to cope with mental illness due to COVID-related closures. Melanie Midkiff, doctoral candidate in clinical...
MENTAL HEALTH
ucdavis.edu

Educating communities during Heart Failure Awareness Week

(SACRAMENTO) — TheComprehensive Heart Failure Program encourages UC Davis Health faculty, staff, students and patients to learn more about heart failure — what it is, why it occurs, and how to prevent and treat it — during Heart Failure Awareness Week. A staggering public health problem, about...
DAVIS, CA
smeharbinger.net

Healing or Harmful?: Members of the East and Prairie Village community who have seen or encountered wilderness therapy, a rehabilitation program for troubled teens, share their opinions on it to raise higher awareness

Heaving on her new 60-pound backpack, then-15-year-old and East alum Hazel Anderson’s* knees instantly collapsed under its weight. That red nylon backpack would be her closest companion for the next two-and-a-half months, accompanying her on every daily hiking expedition, backpacking trip and campout. It contained the essentials she’d need to survive the Utah winter — an inch-thick foam sleeping mat, a tarp to shield her from the wind and snow of the sub-zero nights, a mini propane tank to heat pre-made food bags and a journal for therapy assignments and diary entries.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cleveland.com

Connecting for Kids offers help in combating anxiety

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Connecting for Kids held a virtual meeting Feb. 1 that attracted the attention of more than 70 families. The topic was the higher levels of anxiety kids are feeling these days and what to do about it. Dr. John Zbornik, a psychologist from Ken DeLuca and Associates,...
KIDS
miltontimes.com

Bedtime story service offered by third grader

Third grader Jack Murray loves reading so much that it was only natural that the announcement of a read-a-thon would spark his creative side. Instead of just seeking sponsors for reading a certain number of books, Jack, a student at Glover Elementary School, launched Jack’s Bedtime Stories. He is...
MILTON, MA
knau.org

APS program offers free shade trees to vulnerable communities, organizations

The Arizona Public Service utility company is accepting applications for the APS Community Tree program. It awards grants for tree-planting projects in vulnerable communities, including low-income areas, Title I schools, non-profit organizations and neighborhood watch associations. Planting trees for shade can reduce temperatures by up to 45 degrees. A study...
PHOENIX, AZ
doorcountydailynews.com

Crossroads offering programs for everyone

Crossroads at Big Creek has many programs available for you to take part in in the coming weeks. The Ski for Free program will continue every Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. weather permitting. Door County Silent Sports will also have volunteers that will help find the size of equipment needed for people who participate. The lecture series at Crossroads will also be continuing with the Door County Master Gardeners Association presenting a program called “Awesome Annuals with Pollinator Potential,” which will be presented via Zoom on February 22. It features Mark Dwyer, landscape consultant and former Director of Horticulture at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, WI. The lecture will focus on a wide range of seasonal plants for garden beds, borders, and containers that both add a colorful punch to the landscape and can be “pollinator magnets” as well. On Thursday, February 24 the Fish Tale Lecture Series will have its third lecture titled “Presenting the Science of Great Lakes Fisheries”, which will feature Dr. Cari-Ann Hayer. Dr. Hayer is a fisheries biologist and Program Manager of the Aquatic Invasive Species Detection and Monitoring Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Hayer will describe how her team gathers eDNA data from the near shore communities and rivers from various major ports around Lake Michigan including Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago looking for novel non-indigenous fishes using a surveillance program designed to detect eDNA from traces of skin cells, feces, reproductive secretions, and other genetic material shed into the environment. Both lectures will have viewing options in-person and on Zoom, with participants being asked to wear a mask when in buildings at Crossroads.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WFXR

Goodwill seeks donations of clothing, household items during winter months

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The cold winter months usually mean more people are spending time at home. If you’re one of those people, have you thought about reorganizing your home? Maybe you already have and have found items you no longer want or need. If that’s the case, Goodwill Stores and Attended Donation Centers in […]
CHARITIES
shsnews.org

American Sign Language (ASL) Club members learn new communication skills

ASL is a club at SHS and it stands for the American Sign Language Club. In the ASL club, students learn how to say words, phrases, and sentences in sign language. They also learn the necessary expressions to help them communicate. Ms. Jennifer Batt is the adviser of the ASL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy