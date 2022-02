Mary Cosby has been making headlines for weeks now. Not only did she stir up backlash for making racially insensitive comments on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (again), but she argued the facts with fans online. The reality star would later not show up for the Season 2 reunion taping, with Andy Cohen hinting that her tenure might have been winding down. Reports have since proclaimed that Cosby had exited the show for good, which she in fact flat-out denies is the case. Now, Bravo production sources apparently allege that Cosby is a “fool” to think she’ll stay on with the rest of the cast.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO