The seats in The Convo were barren as Ohio (12-9, 6-6 Mid-American Conference) snapped its four-game losing streak with a 66-53 victory over Eastern Michigan on Monday night. The Bobcats allowed the Eagles (5-6, 2-12 MAC) to clamber ahead early, but the Eagles’ lead did not extend beyond four points — nor the first quarter. A combination of missed shots and a high-performing Bobcat defense sent the Eagles through the ringer.

