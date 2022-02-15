Isabelle Huppert Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss Berlin Film Festival Award Ceremony

After testing positive for COVID, French star Isabelle Huppert will not be coming to the Berlin International Film Festival to receive a honorary Golden Bear for her life’s work.

The Oscar-nominated actress, whose work included Elle , The Piano Teacher , and 8 Women , was to be honored at a gala ceremony in Berlin on Tuesday, February 15 and to present her new film, the Laurent Larivière-directed About Joan .

But late Monday night, the Berlin festival announced that Huppert had tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris before traveling and would be unable to attend. The festival said Huppert emphasized that she remained very dedicated to the Berlinale and wanted to participate in any way possible to support her new film.

“Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony. As she cannot come, we will send our love and admiration to her home in Paris. We look forward to having her in Berlin another time,” said Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian in a statement.

Huppert will join the Golden Bear ceremony via video link from Paris. But a planned “Berlinale Homage: In Conversation with Isabelle Huppert” event, a question and answer with the actress organized under the Berlinale Talents program, has been canceled.

