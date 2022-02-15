ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabelle Huppert Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss Berlin Film Festival Award Ceremony

By Scott Roxborough
 22 hours ago
After testing positive for COVID, French star Isabelle Huppert will not be coming to the Berlin International Film Festival to receive a honorary Golden Bear for her life’s work.

The Oscar-nominated actress, whose work included Elle , The Piano Teacher , and 8 Women , was to be honored at a gala ceremony in Berlin on Tuesday, February 15 and to present her new film, the Laurent Larivière-directed About Joan .

But late Monday night, the Berlin festival announced that Huppert had tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris before traveling and would be unable to attend. The festival said Huppert emphasized that she remained very dedicated to the Berlinale and wanted to participate in any way possible to support her new film.

“Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony. As she cannot come, we will send our love and admiration to her home in Paris. We look forward to having her in Berlin another time,” said Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian in a statement.

Huppert will join the Golden Bear ceremony via video link from Paris.  But a planned “Berlinale Homage: In Conversation with Isabelle Huppert” event, a question and answer with the actress organized under the Berlinale Talents program, has been canceled.

Variety

IFC Films Reunites With Claire Denis on Berlinale Film ‘Fire’ With Juliette Binoche (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to “Fire,” the new drama from celebrated French director Claire Denis. The pact marks the first major domestic deal of the Berlinale 2022 competition. World premiering next week at the Berlin Film Festival, “Fire” is headlined by two of France’s biggest stars, Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”) and Vincent Lindon (“Titane”). The pair have never been in a film together. IFC Films has a long history with both Denis and Binoche. The director-driven distribution company previously handled Denis’ “Let The Sunshine In,” which starred Binoche, and “White Material.”  Binoche also appeared in such as IFC releases as...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Kicks Off With COVID-Testing Buses and Strict Vaccine Checks

You can’t say we weren’t warned. When the omicron wave hit in December, the Berlin Film Festival frantically pivoted to ensure a physical event went ahead, and organizers cautioned that heavy COVID restrictions would be in place at the 72nd edition of the fest. True to form, those measures are keenly felt on the ground in Berlin, where COVID-testing buses and strict vaccination and booster checks will be de rigueur over the next week. Depending on where you’re coming from, that may be a shock to the system, but it appears to be a lot more straightforward than it looks — and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘L’immensita’: First Look At Penelope Cruz In Emanuele Crialese’s Italian Drama — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Oscar winner Penelope Cruz in Italian drama L’immensita, which is in post-production. Emanuele Crialese’s film is set in 1970’s Rome. The Borghetti family has just moved into one of the many freshly-built apartment blocks in the city. Despite the beautiful, sweeping views of the city from their top floor apartment, the family is not as close as they once were. Clara (Cruz, who speaks Italian) and Felice (Vincenzo Amato) are no longer in love, but are unable to leave each other. Clara finds refuge from her loneliness in the shelter of her special relationships with her...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlotte Gainsbourg in ‘The Passengers of the Night’ (‘Les Passagers de la nuit’): Film Review | Berlin 2022

French director Mikhaël Hers, who explored the way forward for his characters after destabilizing loss in films like 2018’s Amanda, reveals comparable tenderness and attention to illuminating detail in The Passengers of the Night. The life-changing event here is that of a woman being dumped by her husband and left to raise her teenage kids without financial support, played in a touching performance of crystalline emotional transparency by Charlotte Gainsbourg. While the director’s stylistic flourishes can feel distracting, this is a lovely minor-key character study that at its best reminded me of the Paul Mazursky classic, An Unmarried Woman. At heart,...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Watch Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Isabelle Huppert Discuss the Language of Cinema in 75-Minute Talk

Not only did Ryusuke Hamaguchi craft two of the greatest films of last year with Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, but the rising Japanese master has also been able to share his process on a wider scale thanks to such newfound acclaim. Following his two-hour chat with Bong Joon Ho, Hamaguchi and the legendary Isabelle Huppert gathered at the Tokyo International Film Festival for a 75-minute conversation, which is now available to watch in its entirety.
MOVIES
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

BERLIN (Reuters) – Two southeast Asian films competing at this year’s Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy. Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s “Nana” shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman...
MOVIES
SFGate

Berlin Film Festival Opens Amid Tight COVID Restrictions

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival got off to a promising if somewhat subdued start Feb. 10 amid strict restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which put a major damper on this year’s festivities and kept crowds to a minimum. While only some 800 guests attended the opening night...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Strong Showing for Swiss Cinema at Berlin Film Festival

Switzerland, thanks to its prolific co-production activity, has a hand in a record-breaking 11 titles in the Berlinale’s official selection, including two films competing for the Golden Bear, and two more in Berlin’s cutting-edge Encounters section, as well as a Swiss talent selected for the fest’s Shooting Stars event, Souheila Yacoub.
MOVIES
