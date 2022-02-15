Law roundup: Neighbor miffed about missing muffler

Someone complained to Kalispell Police Department about a neighbor’s car being very loud in the morning when they warm it up for about half an hour because it was missing a muffler. They wanted to know how to handle the situation.

Aggressive dogs allegedly charged a fence and their owner started screaming obscenities at a woman out walking her leashed dogs.

A possible 17- or 18-year-old with a sweet tooth allegedly stole cookies from a store.

A reportedly unattended child was “running around naked,” by an apartment building however, the mother was not far behind when the person calling in the report saw her running out and grabbing the child, bringing them back indoors.

A manager just starting their shift learned an employee allegedly assaulted a coworker over comments made toward a customer and what started out as shoving turned into punching.

Someone reportedly heard people yelling, screaming, hitting and kicking each other.

Someone had a man removed from a school again and requested police cite him for trespassing.

Someone allegedly thought a belligerent man yelling at them from the “truckers side” of a location was on something.

A boy and a girl reportedly stole bottles of alcohol and another teen joined them as they fled on foot, ditching the bottles along the way. The teens were released to their parents.

A security guard allegedly saw a man trying to break open doors to a convention center and going through the trash.

A parked sedan, with garbage bags taped on the windows, was reportedly obstructing an intersection and was towed.

A red pickup with a banged-up front end allegedly sped by a school and was running people off the road.

A woman purportedly went crazy, threw things around a shed and yelled at man who asked her to leave the property after a couple of days. She left, but he still wanted officers to advise her she would be trespassing if she returned.

A woman with long hair was reportedly trying to break into a vacant apartment and it wasn’t the first time. Officers advised her of her warrants.

A cook allegedly found an extremely intoxicated man with “black hair and a bottle of booze” passed out on the back steps of the business and wanted him to move along. At first, the man was unresponsive and medical assistance was requested, but he eventually got up and walked away.