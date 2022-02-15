ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse, MT

John Stanley Niles, 94

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 21 hours ago

John Stanley Niles, 94, of Hungry Horse, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. He was a beloved father and grandfather, and a devout Christian.

John was born April 29, 1927, to Mabel and Stanley Niles in Carbondale Pennsylvania. He lived in Berkshire, New York, until moving his family to Whitefish in 1968.

John was predeceased by his older brother Carl Niles and son John M. Niles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonita “Nita” Niles; son, Gregory H. Niles, grandchildren, Daniel Niles, Timothy Niles and Christina Niles, all of Portland, Seth Niles, Matthew Niles (Katherine), Joel Niles and Sean Niles, all of Whitefish, and Noelle (Oliver) Bailly of New York; and eight great-grandchildren, Hailey, Isaiah, Esther, Caleb, Natalie, Asher, Felix and Ewa.

Services will be held at Whitefish Assembly of God on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

December-January births

Bo Wilder Puryer, son of Lydia and Steven Puryer of Trego, was born on Dec. 26, 2021, at Logan Health Whitefish. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He joins Elliot Puryer. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Shari Puryer of Trego. Maternal grandparent is Jerry Van Vleet of Polson. Emery Kathleen Kramer, daughter of Garrett Kramer and Megan Kramer of Kalispell, was born on Dec. 31, 2021, at Logan Health Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and 20.25 inches long. She joins Rylin. Paternal grandparent is Barbara Kramer of Columbia Falls. Ella Snow Bear...
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell doctor prescribes nutritional focus in new book

With his new book, Dr. Thomas Flass is hoping to feed a healthy diet of nutritional information to parents and medical practitioners. “Feeding Our Children,” is based on Flass’ 30 years of nutrition experience as a researcher and a physician. He currently serves as a pediatric physician at Logan Health, and he has been practicing in the Flathead Valley since 2015.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Feb. 13

Can Kalispell do better? I just attempted to take paper and cardboard to the recycling bins behind Albertson’s in Kalispell. It is always dirty. I do not feel safe there due to transients camping behind the bins. It is extremely icy, and there was muddy water up to my ankles. I asked another person who was there to please wait for me to put my recycling in the bins because I did not feel safe. They kindly did so, but I was unable to reach the tiny slots for paper that are up too high, even though I am not a...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Man goes bananas in store

A belligerent drunk man wearing a black beanie and brown jacket was reportedly throwing things around a store, jumping on furniture and ignoring an employee who kept asking him to leave. One of his friends then showed up and despite leaving when asked, later returned to yell obscenities. A man called the Kalispell Police Department to complain about someone parking in a spot allegedly assigned to him by his homeowner's association. A green and blue utility trailer that looked like it was holding a bunch of garbage had reportedly been parked on the road for three to four days straight. A customer...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Hungry Horse, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Obituaries
Daily Inter Lake

North Valley Music School's staff grows

North Valley Music School launches 2022 with three new hires to meet growing demand for music education. D’andre Conant, Eunhwa “Katie” Park and Chloe Cheff were all welcomed to the faculty roster of the music school in January. As a result, NVMS can offer more lessons in violin and piano and the public is encouraged to enroll. Conant was born in Kalispell and started his professional journey with NVMS as its first intern. He began playing piano at age 10 and at 13 began studying classical piano with Melanie Monsour at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design for...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Hotel residents have nowhere to go

Most people consider The Outlaw to be an eyesore, a cesspool full of drug dealers and in general, the dredges of society. I know this because I have heard that, or something similar, from almost every person I have ever spoken to about the place since my move to the Flathead Valley in 2004. So, two years ago, when my husband left, and I could no longer afford the rent for our beautiful downtown Kalispell house; I was horrified to suddenly find myself becoming a resident there. It was unbelievable to me that somehow the dilapidated hotel with its extended...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

State trapping-education workgroup meets Friday

A workgroup of trappers and wildlife officials will resume work Friday in Polson to produce the state’s newly required trapping education program. State legislative action last year, Senate Bill 60, required the program effective March 1. Mainly, new trappers and those with fewer than three seasons of state licensed trapping are required to take the course. It also will encompass the state's required wolf trapping certification. Coursework will include trapping ethics, best practices, equipment, regulations and avoidance of trapping non-target species, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. ​​”The main goal of the trapper education program is to impart the knowledge and skills...
POLSON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
475
Followers
518
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy