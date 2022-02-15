John Stanley Niles, 94, of Hungry Horse, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. He was a beloved father and grandfather, and a devout Christian.

John was born April 29, 1927, to Mabel and Stanley Niles in Carbondale Pennsylvania. He lived in Berkshire, New York, until moving his family to Whitefish in 1968.

John was predeceased by his older brother Carl Niles and son John M. Niles.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bonita “Nita” Niles; son, Gregory H. Niles, grandchildren, Daniel Niles, Timothy Niles and Christina Niles, all of Portland, Seth Niles, Matthew Niles (Katherine), Joel Niles and Sean Niles, all of Whitefish, and Noelle (Oliver) Bailly of New York; and eight great-grandchildren, Hailey, Isaiah, Esther, Caleb, Natalie, Asher, Felix and Ewa.

Services will be held at Whitefish Assembly of God on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.