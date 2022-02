The body of missing California woman Sara Celeste Otero has been found at the bottom of cliffs in a restricted area of a major Marine base, police said Wednesday. The 28-year-old — who had been missing for nearly two weeks — was discovered after her car was spotted abandoned in a rest stop off the side of a road near Camp Pendleton, a spokesperson for Oceanside police confirmed to The Post.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO