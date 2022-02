Singer and songwriter Mahalia has announced the launch of a new workshop and event series, Sisters In Sound, aiming to support young women of colour in music. The project is the work of youth-led charity Small Green Shoots, an organisation with whom Mahalia has a personal connection, having been mentored by charity founder Natalie Wade to secure her first manager and navigate her way through the music industry after being signed at the age of 13.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO