Polson, MT

Dianne K. Schultz, 75

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 Feb. 4, 2022

Dianne K. Schultz, 75, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Polson Health & Rehab.

She was born on April 24, 1946, to Wayne and Beverly Wetzel. She was the older sister to Charlie and Darin. Dianne was raised in Polson and lived by Flathead Lake on Rocky Point. She attended grade school and graduated from Polson High School in 1964. She married Lauren Pearson in June of ’64. On Jan. 29, 1965, their first son, Alan, was born in Montana. On April 4, 1967, a second son, Todd, joined the family, born in Bellevue, Washington. Lauren’s work took the family to Virginia from 1975 to 1977, then moving back to Renton, Washington, for a year before settling in Sultan, Washington, in 1978.

The boys made her life full — from school projects, homework, games, etc., she enjoyed every minute of their upbringing. Most holidays it was just the four of them, but with Dianne’s love of decorating and cooking, the family did not know anything was missing. She knew how to make every detail special. In 1985,

Lauren and Dianne divorced and Dianne moved back to Polson. Dianne had been working in the banking industry when the boys were in school so it was easy to be hired by Glacier Bank in September 1985, working for Glacier Bank until her retirement in July 2011. She was involved in various community activities associated with the bank, including fundraising for local nonprofits, holiday floats for parades, collecting items for families at Christmas, etc.

Dianne enjoyed being back in Montana and reunited with a classmate, Bill Schultz. They started dating and married on Valentine’s Day 1987. In this blended family, each child was a planned two years apart — Alan, Todd, Lisa, Jon. During the first years of marriage, this union also brought forth their love of buying, remodeling, and selling several homes. Eventually Dianne and Bill bought back the family home on Rocky Point where they continue to reside.

Together, Bill and Dianne have 35 years of beautiful memories. From flipping campers before it was a “thing,” 4-wheeling and UTV riding in Montana and Arizona, riding tandem on the trike, exploring new places, camping with friends, hosting Fourth of July picnics/class reunions along with other functions at the lake, and wintering in Arizona for the past 11 years. Their lives were busy and filled with lots of laughter, jokes, campfires, family and friends.

Dianne was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her brother Charlie.

She is survived by her husband and best friend Bill, brother Darin, her children Al (Melissa), Todd (Cristina), Lisa Kinyon (Dan), and Jon Schultz (Kelly), grandchildren Josiah, Danielle, Sam, Trevor and Justin, as well as her fur babies Tootsie, Tobe and Teka.

A celebration of life memorial will be held in late spring.

In lieu of flowers, she would be happy to have you remember to enjoy every moment of your life, give a smile, and contribute a monetary gift or your time to your favorite charity.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family to www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

