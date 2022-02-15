ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre, MT

Donna Jean Whitaker, 81

 21 hours ago

Donna passed away Aug. 23, 2021, after a short stay in the ICU. She was born April 16, 1940, in Havre to Albert and Myrtle Roberts. She lived her adult life in the Flathead Valley, where she worked as a cook, and later, a certified nurse assistant. She truly loved the gruff war veterans that she cared for.

She was still, as many would remember her, a fun and spunky woman. She adored her great-grandchildren and was especially fond of babies.

She is survived by two sons, a daughter, and many grand- and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Whitaker; and son, Ed Whitaker.

