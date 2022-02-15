ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Arc XP’s Digital Experience Platform Drives Up to $4.51M NPV, Including $4.3M in Savings, According to Total Economic Impact Study

By PRNewswire
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArc XP, a leading digital experience platform provider, today revealed the results of a commissioned Total Economic ImpactÔ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting that examines the business benefits media companies may realize by adopting Arc XP’s DXP. The study found that over three years, a composite media organization realized a...

Contentsquare Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market Leadership Position and Digital Experience Analytics Platform

The company’s platform delivers intelligence on customer experience to increase user conversion, revenue, and engagement to drive business growth. Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global digital experience analytics industry and recognizes Contentsquare with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award for its digital experience analytics. The company provides a digital experience analytics platform that analyzes billions of web, mobile, and app interactions daily to deliver intelligence on customer behavior and experience.
Billups Buys SaaS Platform Ads on Top to Accelerate Technology Ambitions in Out-of-Home (OOH) Marketplace

Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Ads on Top, the only API-first ad server and supply-side platform (SSP) built specifically to handle loops and programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH). Ads on Top’s flagship product, Switchboard, is a premier...
TierOne Optimizes Business Productivity with Customer Portal Patent

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTA) has granted TierOne Patent No. 11228684 for the System and Method of Automated Customizable Portal Creation providing an effective way to consolidate service provider portals to business customers and to enable the creation of an effective open approach to future development. Historically, service...
Consumer Sentiment Around Online Privacy and Data Collection Highlighted in Merkle’s Q1 2022 Customer Engagement Report

Research explores the value exchange between marketers and consumers regarding data collected for personalized experiences. Merkle, dentsu’s leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has released its Q1 2022 Customer Engagement Report (CER). The report, which has historically reported on the marketing leader’s point of view, this time turns its focus to consumers, revealing their sentiments around online privacy and data collection and exploring their attitudes about regulations and updates from the big tech platforms.
Soul Machines Raises US$70m Series B1 to Advance the Way Digital People Deliver Interactive Experiences in the Metaverse

Round Led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with Participation from Cleveland Avenue, Liberty City Ventures and Solasta Ventures. Soul Machines, the groundbreaking company pioneering the creation of autonomously animated digital people in the metaverse and the digital worlds of , announced its US$70 million Series B1 financing led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Additional participation in this round comes from new investors Cleveland Avenue, Liberty City Ventures and Solasta Ventures. Existing investors including Temasek, Salesforce Ventures and Horizons Ventures also participated in this round. The latest round of funding brings total investment in the company to US $135 million.
D4t4 Expands Partnership with Quantexa for Complete Contextualized, Real-Time Fraud Detection and Prevention

With Industry-leading Customer Data Capture and Decisioning Intelligence, Celebrus FDP and Quantexa Partner to Stop Fraudsters in Their Tracks. D4t4 Solutions Plc , a leading innovator in customer data and analytics, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Quantexa with a powerful new joint capability that pairs Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) Platform with real-time biometric profiling via the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) to prevent fraud before it happens.
vFairs Announces SOC-2 Compliance Certification, Upholds Stellar Customer Data Responsibility Controls As Per Recent Report

The SOC-2 certification validates that customer data is protected and that vFairs effectively manages security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of its customer data. vFairs has announced that the company has been certified in an extensive System and Organizations Control (SOC)-2 exam. This resulted in a CPA report, which...
Annex Cloud And Bazaarvoice Partnership Enables Brands To Create Omnichannel Loyalty Programs That Reward Their Customers And Drive Growth

Global brands can now reward conversion-boosting behaviors and create a powerful advocacy engine. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced customer retention software and loyalty management solutions today announces a partnership with Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The partnership combines Annex Cloud’s best-of-breed loyalty software with Bazaarvoice’s industry-leading user-generated content solutions, enabling brands to engage customers across the entire lifecycle, generate and amplify more conversion-boosting content, and reward loyal customers for sharing their reviews, answers, recommendations, and more to accelerate growth.
Technology
Economy
Marketing
First AI-Powered TV Ad Management Platform, Moneyball, Joins Forces with LUSI

MMA Global, Inc. (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with LILAKFORTUNE, LDA (doing business as “Moneyball”), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers through over-the-top (OTT) media services.
Fayre raised $3.8 million to help Brands Create and Manage NFT Communities

Fayre, the London-based NFT marketplace that recently raised $3.8 million in private funding ahead of its public token sale and platform launch, is the brainchild of Luis Carranza, a marketing and innovation strategist with vast experience. Carranza staged over 36 crypto and Fintech events in 12 cities worldwide from 2014-2019....
itel Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior Customer Experience with Its Customer Support Services and Solutions

Itel’s customer support services and solutions save costs, improve efficiencies, and enhance customer experiences. Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the nearshore (Americas) customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, and based on its findings, recognizes itel with the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award. The company improves agent performance to deliver seamless and pleasant interactions because agents are often a brand’s most visible point of contact with customers. It provides excellent work conditions to support employee well-being and deliver a superior CX. The company offers attractive employee packages, such as competitive salaries and benefits, flexible schedules, a clean and safe working environment, and significantly enhanced training processes to improve CX.
Sellvia Launches a Fundamentally New Brand Development Service

Sellvia, a full-scale e-commerce ecosystem for online entrepreneurs, has launched an all-in-one brand development service. Sellvia presents an out-of-the-box solution that includes not only brand building and unique products creation, but also all the technical, customer service and marketing tools required to start and run an online venture. Marketing Technology...
PubMatic and MiQ are at the Leading Edge of Addressability Innovation

New Cookieless Solutions Increase Reach 65% and Improve Buyer ROI. PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced results from its partnership with MiQ, a global programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. Together, the companies have leveraged new and sustainable addressability solutions to drive increased advertiser ROI in environments without third-party cookies, while enhancing consumer privacy. In a recent campaign, PubMatic’s Audience Encore helped MiQ outperform cookie-based campaigns.
Intertrust ExpressPlay and Jscrambler Partner to Provide Enterprise-grade Application Security for Streaming Platforms

Streaming service providers benefit from Jscrambler’s client-side security platform as part of Intertrust’s ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy services. Intertrust, a global leader in media security and anti-piracy services, and Jscrambler, a technology company specializing in client-side security for web and mobile applications, today announced a joint solution for streaming service providers. By integrating Intertrust’s ExpressPlay Media Security Suite with Jscrambler’s client-side security platform, video streaming platforms can leverage enterprise-grade application security as a feature of the ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy portfolio that protects JavaScript/HTML5 streaming players and apps against tampering, piracy, and data theft.
Wyng Integrates with Qualtrics to Power Personalization with Zero-Party Data

New Connector brings zero-party data from Wyng to the Qualtrics XM Platform™, improving customer insights and personalization for brands. Wyng, the leading zero-party data platform, today announced its partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, and the release of Wyng Connector for Qualtrics – a new, real-time data connector available in the Qualtrics XM Marketplace. Using the connector, brands can instantly feed zero-party data from Wyng to Qualtrics Experience ID, where they can analyze and activate it in order to personalize experiences at scale.
Striim and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner to Offer High Performance, Mission-Critical Solutions With Real-Time Analytics

New collaboration combines HPE NonStop solutions, for high performance, mission-critical environments, with Striim’s real-time data integration and advanced data mesh architecture for cross-enterprise, cross-cloud, and edge-to-cloud business insights. Striim, Inc., provider of the leading real-time data integration platform for hybrid cloud, announced a new, strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard...
Walgreens Advertising Group Announces Launch of Self-Serve Programmatic and Clean-Room Solutions

Today, Walgreens Advertising Group (wag) announced it will be launching new self-serve programmatic and clean-room solutions allowing brand advertisers to run campaigns more openly on their own terms. The new self-serve programmatic solution will offer the ability to target consumers by applying audiences based on Walgreens first-party data to campaigns run on each advertiser’s preferred demand-side platform (DSP).
Gravwell Upgrades Community Edition To Help Users Explore and Gather Deeper Insights About Their Data at No Additional Cost

Access Gravwell and ingest data up to 13.9 GB a day for free with a Community Edition license for personal or commercial use. Gravwell, an enterprise data fusion and analytics platform, announced significant changes to the Community Edition version of the Gravwell platform. Gravwell Community Edition, built by an experienced team of high-performance computing experts, is now free up to 13.9 GB a day. In addition, the non-commercial restrictions have been removed, allowing all users to access the platform for personal projects or deployments at work.
Enveil and Terradepth Team to Expand Data Access at the Edge

Partnership enables customers to securely and privately leverage ocean data for better, faster decisions. Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and Terradepth, an advanced ocean data-as-a-service company revolutionizing ocean data use, today announced a partnership and product integration to expand secure and private data usage and access at the Edge. This unmatched capability transforms the way ocean data can be leveraged for sensitive business and mission applications including secure maritime domain awareness and mission planning.
Social Native Acquires Creator Assets From influence.co, Further Expanding Its Investment in the Creator Economy

Social Native, a global marketplace providing scalable content solutions for businesses, announced the acquisition of creator assets from Influence.co, a company that runs a professional network designed for influencers. The move will accelerate the expansion of Social Native’s creator marketplace. “We are committed to empowering human creativity across the...
