Arc XP’s Digital Experience Platform Drives Up to $4.51M NPV, Including $4.3M in Savings, According to Total Economic Impact Study

New Connector brings zero-party data from Wyng to the Qualtrics XM Platform™, improving customer insights and personalization for brands. Wyng, the leading zero-party data platform, today announced its partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, and the release of Wyng Connector for Qualtrics – a new, real-time data connector available in the Qualtrics XM Marketplace. Using the connector, brands can instantly feed zero-party data from Wyng to Qualtrics Experience ID, where they can analyze and activate it in order to personalize experiences at scale.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO