Evergent Announces Partnership with MBC GROUP’S Streaming Service Shahid to Support Customer Management and Subscription Services

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvergent delivers large-scale migration on accelerated timeline for MENA’s first and leading video-on-demand service. Evergent, the customer management and monetization innovator providing flexible monetization tools for direct-to-consumer and B2B businesses, today announced a partnership with MBC GROUP’S streaming service Shahid, the first and leading VOD and SVOD streaming platform in the...

