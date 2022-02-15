Evergent Announces Partnership with MBC GROUP’S Streaming Service Shahid to Support Customer Management and Subscription Services
Evergent delivers large-scale migration on accelerated timeline for MENA’s first and leading video-on-demand service. Evergent, the customer management and monetization innovator providing flexible monetization tools for direct-to-consumer and B2B businesses, today announced a partnership with MBC GROUP’S streaming service Shahid, the first and leading VOD and SVOD streaming platform in the...martechseries.com
