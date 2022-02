CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has taken several reports of false pretense or “scams” over the last several months. Several businesses and individuals have received phone calls, text messages or even FaceBook messages from an individual representing themself as law enforcement or some other type of governmental official. The caller would give a story of some type of ongoing investigation or that they possibly have a warrant out for their arrest. In order for them to keep from going to jail, they would need to pay some type of fine or fee.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO