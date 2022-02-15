Man charged after job site brawl

A man was sent to the hospital last week after he lost consciousness when his face was shoved into toxic wet concrete during a job site fight, court documents reveal.

The alleged assailant, James Milton Adams III, 39, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center, charged with felony aggravated assault. His bail is set at $40,000.

According to charging documents, Adams and the victim were both working at a construction site on U.S. 93 in South Kalispell on Feb. 10. The two got into a dispute over tools and Adams allegedly poked the victim in the eye with a glove covered in wet concrete.

Adams then allegedly tripped the man and pushed his face into wet concrete and punched him in the head. The victim said he couldn’t breath while his face was in the concrete and that he lost consciousness. He later called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, the concrete was a type 3 mix, which is toxic and can burn skin.

Officers visited the victim in the hospital and reportedly noted chunks of concrete in his ears, abrasions and swelling on his face, along with red and swollen eyes.

Officers also spoke with Adams, who allegedly admitted to the assault, saying he lost his temper.

If convicted, Adams faces up 20 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.