The Iona Gaels are 11-3 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Iona and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while St. Peter's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO