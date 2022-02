ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears secured a Top 10 win over UMass in overtime thanks to Donavan Houle. Head Coach Ben Barr described how Maine pulled off the upset. “I thought our guys earned that victory. I was just happy for them. Obviously for me, selfishly, it was nice to go win a game there too,” said Barr.

