aGLIFF presents Risus Quartet

culturemap.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or...

austin.culturemap.com

gratefulweb.com

The 15th Annual SONIC BLOOM Announces 2022 Festival & Musical Artists!

SONIC BLOOM’s musical lineup echoes the diverse forward-thinking artists and unified vibe that emanates throughout the festival’s various workshops, performances and immersive experiences. The festival has curated a stellar group of bands and producers that make music that implores you to dance, both as a cathartic release as a healing experience. Whether you’re being dazzled by fire dancers, getting your sweat on in a yoga class, or expanding your mind at a workshop, there is something for everyone at SONIC BLOOM.
FESTIVAL
culturemap.com

Greater Denton Arts Council presents 2nd Annual Celebration of Art & Love

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Greater Denton Arts Council will present the 2nd Annual Celebration of Love and Art. Appetizers, dinner, and dessert will be served, and attendees can enjoy live music performed by Fingerprints. The galleries will also be open for viewing along with a silent auction from local businesses.
DENTON, TX
culturemap.com

Alley Theatre presents Amerikin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy’s advice and tries to join a white supremacist group … but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising.  Amerikin, originally developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival, follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry. 
THEATER & DANCE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Musical valentines from the Northern Exposure Quartet

If you're still looking for a gift for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, the Cherry Capital Men's Chorus has good news for you. They are offering in-person and virtual musical valentines sung by a barbershop quartet. The Northern Exposure quartet stopped by Classical IPR to give a preview of their...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

PrintAustin presents PrintEXPO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. PrintAustin’s annual print fair, PrintEXPO, will feature over 60 artists and galleries, live demonstrations, and steamroller printing. The fair will open...
ENTERTAINMENT
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Performance by The Ulysses String Quartet proceeding as scheduled

The performance by The Ulysses String Quartet, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will be held at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, February 5th at 7:30 PM as scheduled. Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to present The Ulysses String Quartet, praised for their “textural versatility,” “grave beauty,” and “gentle blanket of colour,” at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, February 5th at 7:30 p.m.
JASPER, IN
culturemap.com

Teatro Dallas presents 20th International Performance Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Teatro Dallas will present its 20th International Performance Festival, featuring a world premiere performance by a jazz quartet and a Spanish version of Eugène Ionesco’s The Chairs presented by Teatro Gotico from Mexico City and starring Cora Cardona, founder of Teatro Dallas.
PERFORMING ARTS
culturemap.com

Christopher Martin Gallery presents "Endless Love" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Christopher Martin Gallery will unveil the seasonal exhibition “Endless Love” at a special reception. The show will feature pieces from the popular heart series by gallery owner and artist Christopher Martin, as well as select works from abstract and graffiti artist Amber Goldhammer, painter and sculptor Jeff Muhs, painter Matt Neuman, photographer Steve Wrubel, and abstract contemporary art duo the Collazo Collection.
VISUAL ART
allclassical.org

U.S. Classic Guitar: The Romero Quartet

To kick off the return to live concerts after a two year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, U.S. Classic Guitar is thrilled to present the Romero Quartet, performing their 60th Anniversary Concert in person in Portland at The First Congregational Church of Portland on Sunday, February 27 at 4:00 PM.
PORTLAND, OR
stardem.com

Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes Kolodners' bluegrass quartet Feb. 12

ROCK HALL — On Saturday, Feb. 12, The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes the dynamic father and son team of Ken and Brad Kolodner and their quartet for a night of bluegrass and old-timey music. Their popular performances capture a unique, personal and captivating soundscape that reveals a passion for traditional music. Their lineup, perhaps unique in the bluegrass culture, includes Ken on hammered dulcimer, Brad on clawhammer banjo, Alex Lacquement on bass and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy on fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals (Rachel is a former member of the old-time supergroup Uncle Earl).
ROCK HALL, MD
whatsupnewp.com

Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13

On February 13th at 4 pm, the Newport String Quartet will be performing works both old and new, pairing antiphons by medieval Benedictine mystic Hildegard von Bingen with American composer Lou Harrison’s boisterous Estampie. The program will also feature an impressionistic string quartet by little known Dutch composer Hënriette...
NEWPORT, RI
Times of San Diego

Hausmann Quartet Ready for New Season of ‘Music at the Maritime’

The Hausmann Quartet opens the seventh season of the Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime series on Sunday aboard the Berkeley steam ferryboat on San Diego Bay. The Maritime Museum of San Diego’s historic vessel, an 1898 ferryboat that operated out of San Francisco Bay for 60 years, hosts the quarterly series, which explores the evolution of the string quartet through the lens of Joseph Haydn’s quartet cycle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
civicplus.com

LCCCA presents: Thalea String Quartet, Vibrant Classical Music

The Thalea String Quartet brings together artists of Nigerian, Japanese and North American heritage. With repertoire as diverse as its members, and every bit as exuberant, Thalea connects with audiences on a musical, emotional and personal level, from first-time listeners to chamber music aficionados.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Pinchas Zukerman & Amanda Forsyth

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth. Selections for the concert will include Vivaldi's Concerto for Violin and Cello in B flat major, RV 547, Offenbach's Jacqueline’s Tears for Cello & Orchestra, Tchaikovsky's Mélodie (4) and Sérénade mélancolique for Violin and Orchestra, and Haydn's Symphony No. 83 “La Poule.”
DALLAS, TX
Longview Daily News

Vocal/instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip perform in Longview on Feb. 13

The vocal and instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip will perform as part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association and Live On Stage Inc.’s 2021-2022 concert season. This is the first concert as the LKCC resumes performances after an extended break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The “America’s Got Talent”...
LONGVIEW, WA
Daily Iowan

Dalí Quartet and Jorge Montilla perform dynamic concert at Voxman

From melancholy to valiant, Dalí Quartet filled the Voxman recital hall with their moving melodies on Feb. 3. As the quartet played, their bodies swayed together, taking themselves and the audience on an adventure of Latin American sound through music. The quartet played together as one throughout their performance....
MUSIC
coolcleveland.com

Young NY Jazz Quartet Nortonk Brings Debut Album to the BOP STOP

Touring ensembles are starting to slowly flow back into local venues, along with local bands who’ve been cooped up too long! Tonight the BOP Stop welcomes Nortonk, a NYC-based jazz ensemble, for their debut at the venue. It comes on the heels of their self-titled debut album recorded early during the pandemic and released last May, when they probably thought they’d be able to go out on the road. Well, now they can.
MUSIC
ABC 4

Serenade your Valentine with a live quartet performance

Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? Send your sweetheart a live quartet performance. It’s a great way to send the ones you love a message of love and embarrass them in front of their coworkers or students!. This Barbershop quartet joined us in the studio and gave...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presents 36th Annual Presentation Ball

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Symphony Debutantes will take their bows at the 36th Annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball. The spotlight will be on the debs, their families, and dapper members of the Honor Guard.
DALLAS, TX

