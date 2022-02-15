aGLIFF presents Risus Quartet

ROCK HALL — On Saturday, Feb. 12, The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes the dynamic father and son team of Ken and Brad Kolodner and their quartet for a night of bluegrass and old-timey music. Their popular performances capture a unique, personal and captivating soundscape that reveals a passion for traditional music. Their lineup, perhaps unique in the bluegrass culture, includes Ken on hammered dulcimer, Brad on clawhammer banjo, Alex Lacquement on bass and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy on fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals (Rachel is a former member of the old-time supergroup Uncle Earl).
