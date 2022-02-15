aGLIFF presents Risus Quartet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy’s advice and tries to join a white supremacist group … but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin, originally developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival, follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.

