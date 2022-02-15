ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Live Well: Be your own Fitbit

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHMay_0eEhe4Xd00
Fitness trackers, from left, Basis Peak, Adidas Fit Smart, Fitbit Charge, Sony SmartBand and Jawbone Move. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

We have become a world of data collectors.

Or maybe we always have been.

As a young man, my grandfather started every journal entry by writing about the weather. I found it puzzling. Why keep track of something so seemingly mundane? And then I realized I do the same thing. Not about temperatures or cloud cover, but I regularly begin my journal entries with descriptions of dreams and possible meanings, and then a sentence or two about how much sleep I got the previous night, how restful it was and, less regularly, what time I fell asleep and woke up. Dull to an outsider, I’m sure, and yet I feel compelled to pay attention to my circadian rhythm.

And I wondered — are we all obsessed with compiling the statistics of our lives?

My editor writes down his Manitou Incline times. My friend keeps track of multiple things: his meditations, his calories, the number of days he’s been sober. Another yoga teacher tracks the date and length of her meditation sessions. Men at the gym carry notebooks around and jot down how much weight they lifted, along with their reps and sets. Other people note the number of steps they take every day.

Do we do this with the hopes of feeling more in control of our lives? To watch our progress? For fun? To maintain accountability? Perhaps all of the above. I’m not sure why I keep track of sleep, though I do marvel at my body’s ability to get precisely eight hours, to the minute, on a good night. Keeping track of dreams is easy to understand, as they’re often rich with symbolism and insight into my psyche.

The tech gurus certainly have profited off our compulsions to collect data. Chances are good you’ve just checked your heart rate on a smart watch or Fitbit — the company sold more than 10 million devices in 2020. Or maybe you’ve looked to see what your Oura Ring concluded about the quality of last night’s sleep. Oura says it’s sold more than 500,000 rings.

I’m of varying opinions on this ability to track our stats via thingamajigs. Some days I wish everyone would remove whatever device might be measuring their body’s output and start being in their actual body. Feel it from the inside out, versus having some gizmo tell you how you’re feeling.

Are we really so disconnected from our bodies that we can’t tell if we got enough sleep last night? Or if we moved our body enough during the day? Or how stressed we feel? We’re contracting out the work of being in a human body to doohickeys and sometimes I don’t know if I’m believing what they’re selling. Can an app really measure your body fat?

Live Well: Hair loss? You're not alone (copy)

And, of course, by using these contraptions even more of our precious time and attention is sucked dry. And we’re already walking around on empty as it is.

Undoubtedly, there are benefits to such devices. It can be motivating to watch the number of your steps accumulate. And maybe a poor Oura readout will shame you into turning out the lights a couple of hours earlier.

But I do think reliance on such technology is a disservice in the end. And maybe this is why we naturally gravitate toward writing our stats down. We subconsciously want to understand our body’s own pattern — what feels good, what doesn’t, what brings greater health, what doesn’t.

I’d argue most of us already exist more in our heads than our bodies. We need to rectify that. In my dozen years of teaching yoga, there wasn’t a class that went by without me advising students to “Listen to your body.” That’s still advice I stand behind. Take back your power. Learn to hear your body because I wholeheartedly believe it’s telling you what you need to feel better.

Be your own Fitbit.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Is your body ready for workout or needs rest? Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score is the answer

Embracing fitness in the new year can be a daunting task for first-timers. There’s so much information available that it can be difficult choosing the right workout plans, nutrition, fitness routines, and so much more. Luckily, investing in a fitness tracker such as the new Fitbit Charge 5 can bring you a world of benefits, especially with the newly launched Daily Readiness Score.
YOGA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Are You Living Your Life on a Treadmill?

Answer these 3 questions to learn more. ‘Tis the season where resolutions and treadmills both gain popularity, both with the hope of positive results. However, for many the treadmill of life is gaining momentum and its results don’t end well. Do you work hard but feel like you’ve accomplished...
FITNESS
CNET

Want the most cash for your old Fitbit? Do these 2 things first

If you have an older Fitbit, you might be looking to upgrade to the latest Charge 5. Maybe you're changing to a different wearable altogether, like an Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Whatever the reason, there are a few steps you should take to make sure you're not giving away your personal data -- or your credit and debit card information if you've been using Fitbit Pay for contactless payments.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Watch#Manitou Incline
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: How to Communicate Your Feelings

Wellness Wednesday: How to Communicate Your Feelings. Do you know how to communicate your feelings when you’re in an argument? For the most part, we usually get caught up in the moment and blurt out some things, and leave the argument feeling hurt or misunderstood. Lauren English, a licensed...
HEALTH
CW33

New couples app Lovewick helps people stay in love

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ali Maggioncalda describes her app, Lovewick, as an app that helps couples stay in love once they’ve found it. The app includes a question card game, community-generated date ideas, research-based tips and a place to keep factoids about your partner like their coffee orders, shoe sizes and anniversaries.
CELL PHONES
fourstateshomepage.com

Living Well: Creators Live!

Have you ever wanted to meet an influencer on Tik-Tok? Now you can! This summer, Creators Live is hosting an event in Branson where you can do just that; a meet and greet, Q & A session, and more! Found out more information here!
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Dear Fiona: Am I wrong for letting my children sleep in my bed?

“My husband and I recently divorced. We were forced due to the pandemic to continue to live together while the divorce was going through, and it was hugely difficult. All three children have been left very upset by what happened. “My husband was violent and aggressive and the weeks leading...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

5-year-old gave his mom advice for handling nerves. It was both adorable and spot-on.

Any parent knows that kids can be surprisingly astute little philosophers at the most unexpected times. One minute your child is throwing a tantrum because you sliced their sandwich wrong, and the next they are blowing you away with their deep preschool thoughts . It's enough to give you whiplash, but it's also one of the most fun things about being around kids. You never know what they're going to say and sometimes what they say is just awesome.
KIDS
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Brit + Co

How To Show Love In Your Relationships Every Day

Okay we'll admit it: showing love to your S.O., your female friends, and your family can be a lot harder than it sounds. Doing life with someone is messy, and it's not always fun to sacrifice your desires or even your pride for a relationship. But it's okay to feel that way! Love isn't necessarily supposed to be easy, but that's what makes it meaningful. There are plenty of healthy ways to show love and strengthen your relationships at the same time. Keep reading for five ideas to get you started.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Couples Share Their "Golden Rule" For Marriage

How do you make your relationship work? Turns out, some popular clichés offer solid advice in this department. Common phrases you’ve heard all your life get repeated a lot because they work and they can be applied to romantic relationships as well. These platitudes are considered “golden rules”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy