Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 15:37:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas. Target Area: Big Island South; Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large west-northwest swell will continue to bring warning or advisory level surf to exposed shores of most islands through Wednesday, before lowering Wednesday night. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO