Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-15 05:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use...

alerts.weather.gov

wrrnetwork.com

Next Winter Storm to move into the area this evening

The next winter storm to impact the local area will move into the region today. With the exception of the far west, where snow showers will filter in this morning, most areas will not see any notable snow until after the evening commute. Light snow will continue through much of the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 19:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 03:19:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 74.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EST Tuesday was 74.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 71.4 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel on Highway 14 through Burgess Junction will be impacted by snowy roads and poor visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Elkhart, La Porte, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Elkhart; La Porte; St. Joseph WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Thursday afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 20:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-14 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING Light snow will continue through the late evening and overnight hours with up to an additional inch of snow accumulation possible.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Livingston Area, Paradise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Livingston Area; Paradise Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow decreases this evening. Snow moves back in late tonight and Wednesday morning and continues through the day Wednesday. Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches tonight and Wednesday, for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Livingston Area and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Big Island South, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 15:37:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas. Target Area: Big Island South; Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large west-northwest swell will continue to bring warning or advisory level surf to exposed shores of most islands through Wednesday, before lowering Wednesday night. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 9 AM Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

cbs4indy.com

A Wind Advisory and a Flood Watch for central Indiana

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. It will be the warmest of the week with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour pushing high temperatures well into the 50s. A strong, moisture-laden weather system is on the way and a Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Light rain will develop in the afternoon, followed by heavy rain overnight through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

