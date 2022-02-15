Fannie Lou Hamer's America | Preview

How should we commemorate Black History Month? Should corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations bring in speakers, beat drums, and eat soul food? Should folks take out ads in the media lifting up Black accomplishments? Should there be moments of silence, should folks lift up the special folks in their organizations who commemorated history? Or should we keep it real and call our nation out on the ways that Black history has been manipulated, distorted, and ignored? In the name of Carter G. Woodson, the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), can we firmly support the teaching of truth in educational institutions?

