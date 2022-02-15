ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fannie Lou Hamer's America | Preview

wpsu.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Lou Hamer's America is a portrait of a civil rights activist and...

video.wpsu.org

Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
WITF

Here’s the story behind Black History Month — and why it’s celebrated in February

This year's theme, Black Health and Wellness, pays homage to medical scholars and health care providers. Every February, the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. Black History Month celebrates the rich cultural heritage, triumphs and adversities that are an indelible part of our country’s history.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Mississippi: Donor funds Fannie Lou Hamer scholarship

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An anonymous donor is giving the University of Mississippi $100,000 to pay for a scholarship named after civil rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer, according to a news release from the university. The scholarship is designed to help students who are pursuing African American studies in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
massachusettsnewswire.com

Black History Month: Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye Kicks Off 2022 GOTV Tour with THE FANNIE LOU HAMER STORY

Voter edutainment tour gives an oral account of the struggle of a voting rights legend and promotes voting in 2022 Midterm Elections. ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Healing Through The Sound of Music announces: Award-winning singer, actress, and playwright, Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye kicks off the 2022 tour of her one-woman stage play about voting rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer, with a live performance Feb. 17, 2022 at University of Maryland Eastern Shores in Princess Ann, Maryland. ‘The Fannie Lou Hamer Story: Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired” celebrates the unsung hero whose brave struggle for human dignity and freedom became a catalyst for the passage of the Voter’s Rights Act of 1965, and also promotes voting in the 2022 midterm elections as part of their Voice of the Empowered (V.O.T.E.) 2022 edutainment tour.
ATLANTA, GA
southseattleemerald.com

One-Woman Production Features Story of Famed Activist Fannie Lou Hamer

Until Feb. 12, Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer is running at Seattle Rep in co-production with the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. The production is a one-woman show celebrating the life of Fannie Lou Hamer, the famed American civil rights activist. The show’s playwright, Cheryl L. West, is a longtime resident of Seattle and one of Seattle Rep’s most-produced living playwrights.
SEATTLE, WA
WOUB

An unsolved 1960s murder reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement on FRONTLINE “American Reckoning” – Feb. 15 at 10 pm

FRONTLINE and Retro Report Present “American Reckoning”. The latest installment of FRONTLINE’s multiplatform Un(re)solved initiative, the film offers an extraordinary look at the civil rights era through rare archival footage and the story of the murder of a local NAACP leader in Natchez, Mississippi. American Reckoning. Tue., Feb....
NATCHEZ, MS
Person
Fannie Lou Hamer
The Crusader Newspaper

BLACK HISTORY REAL AND IMAGINED

How should we commemorate Black History Month? Should corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations bring in speakers, beat drums, and eat soul food? Should folks take out ads in the media lifting up Black accomplishments? Should there be moments of silence, should folks lift up the special folks in their organizations who commemorated history? Or should we keep it real and call our nation out on the ways that Black history has been manipulated, distorted, and ignored? In the name of Carter G. Woodson, the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), can we firmly support the teaching of truth in educational institutions?
SOCIETY
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
milwaukeeindependent.com

Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
SOCIETY
theapopkavoice.com

Hidden figures: How black women preachers spoke truth to power

Each semester I greet the students who file into my preaching class at Howard University with a standard talk. The talk is not an overview of the basics – techniques of sermon preparation or sermon delivery, as one might expect. Outlining the basics is not particularly difficult. The greatest...
RELIGION
#United States#Public Speeches
wpsu.org

A damaging love affair with the U.S. ends in heartbreak in 'Black American Refugee'

In her engaging memoir, Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream, Tiffanie Drayton tells the story of coming to the United States as an immigrant child. Driven to succeed in her new homeland, the author ultimately discovers that no level of accomplishment would enable her to shake the burden of Blackness in this nation.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cori Bush displays photo of lynching on House floor in protest at efforts to censor Black history

Rep Cori Bush displayed a photo of a lynching on the House floor as she delivered a speech denouncing Republican attempts to censor the United States’ history of racism.“St Louis and I rise today because if America’s students are not taught the truth in school, we can at least make the House of Representatives their classroom,” the Missouri Democrat said in a speech. Ms Bush’s words come as schools across the country attempt to ban books that deal with racism. Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win the commonwealth’s governorship in a decade largely on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Ida B. Wells’ Great-Granddaughter Talks About Barbie Honoring The Journalism Icon

“I hope my great-grandmother’s story continues to inspire Black women in journalism,” she said. In January, Barbie announced the inspiration behind their latest doll; Black journalism trailblazer Ida B. Wells. Wells, who was born enslaved in 1862, took an interest in writing and went on to own two newspapers: The Memphis Free Speech and Headlight and Free Speech. She also was one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and is foundational to Black feminism as expressed through writing.
SOCIETY

