This commentary is by Monica White, Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL). Governor Scott has a plan to return over $50 million to Vermonters by expanding existing tax credits, and offering new ones, to make Vermont more affordable for those that already live here, and to help us to be more competitive in attracting new residents. Many of these changes are reflected in his affordability package (H.527), and one of the most important proposals increases the income thresholds for the Vermont Social Security income tax exemption. This change directly impacts Vermonters served by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).

2 DAYS AGO