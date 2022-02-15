Louisville takes on Miami after Withers’ 20-point game

The No.3 Louisville Cardinals returned home today to host No. 18 Notre Dame in what quickly turned into a 73-47 beat down at the Yum! Center. The first half went as expected, bricks were laid by both teams and there was a slow offensive start. Notre Dame kept Louisville within one or two points for most of the first half. What they didn’t have was a confident answer for Louisville’s defense. The Cards had 27 total rebounds in the first half and 20 of them came on the defensive end. They also held Notre Dame to 1-15 from the three-point line and 27% shooting through the first two quarters. Emily Engstler was on double-double watch by the end of the first quarter with 6 points and 6 rebounds setting the stage for another impressive performance.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO