NBA

Louisville takes on Miami after Withers’ 20-point game

Merced Sun-Star
 22 hours ago

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Miami Hurricanes after Jae'Lyn Withers scored 20 points in Louisville's 63-57 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Cardinals are 7-6 on their home court. Louisville is fourth in...

Merced Sun-Star

Rap artist Drake won big chunk of change on Super Bowl wager about Odell Beckham Jr.

The opening score of Super Bowl LVI meant big bucks for rap artist Drake. With 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. That touchdown meant rap artist...
NFL
nationofblue.com

Video: Things get heated between Kentucky and Tennessee

Things were heated early in Knoxville tonight. After John Fulkerson went into Kentucky’s bench area after saving a loose ball, the Wildcats and Volunteers got into a bit of a shoving match. Check it out:. In the end, cooler heads prevailed, but Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler and Kentucky strength coach...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Blasts Notre Dame in Top 20 Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 rout on Sunday. Louisville (22-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took control of an initially close...
LOUISVILLE, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Looking To Turn Tide In Highly Anticipated Kentucky Rematch

Porter Moser 2-14 (Pre-Texas) Jan. 22 was not a good day for anyone wearing the orange-and-white in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats jumped on Tennessee early and kept their foot on the pedal, annihilating the Vols, 107-79. With the top 20 rematch approaching, Tennessee’s seven-game SEC win streak has done little...
LEXINGTON, KY
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win. Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21) ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
NBA
The Crunch Zone

No. 3 Cardinals Hand No. 18 Notre Dame A 73-47 Beat Down

The No.3 Louisville Cardinals returned home today to host No. 18 Notre Dame in what quickly turned into a 73-47 beat down at the Yum! Center. The first half went as expected, bricks were laid by both teams and there was a slow offensive start. Notre Dame kept Louisville within one or two points for most of the first half. What they didn’t have was a confident answer for Louisville’s defense. The Cards had 27 total rebounds in the first half and 20 of them came on the defensive end. They also held Notre Dame to 1-15 from the three-point line and 27% shooting through the first two quarters. Emily Engstler was on double-double watch by the end of the first quarter with 6 points and 6 rebounds setting the stage for another impressive performance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
seminoles.com

Florida State Faces Quick Turnaround at Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – Florida State Women’s Basketball finishes its three-game road trip heading to Syracuse for a rare Tuesday night conference matchup. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. at the Carrier Dome on ACC Network Extra. The Tuesday tip is a make-up date for when the Seminoles (12-11,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Merced Sun-Star

Miami Heat Prepping For The Challenge Of Facing Luke Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who was just named the Western Conference Player of the Week, has averaged 43 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in the last three games. He followed up a career-high 51 points against the Los Angeles Clippers with 45 points. These statistics aren’t far from...
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

Nine Potential Defensive Starters for Mississippi State’s Opening Game Against Long Beach State

After months of preparation, the Mississippi State baseball team will take the field again in only a few more days as they take on Long Beach State in Starkville. The team has plenty of returning talents, but a few key members of the 2021 championship team are missing. Starting pitcher Will Bednar and outfielders Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan were both selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, while other key defenders such as Scotty Dubrule moved on to bigger things. Despite this, the Bulldogs are loaded and certainly can fill in these empty positions well.
STARKVILLE, MS
Merced Sun-Star

Mike Krzyzewski Misses Second Half of Duke Game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the bench following halftime of Duke’s game with Wake Forest at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. There appeared to be concern over the health of the Hall of Fame head coach during the first half as associate head coach Jon Scheyer and other Duke assistants checked on him and called on team managers to bring him water.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Mike Pegues, El Ellis Preview Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's extended time away from the court couldn't have come at a better time. Following their loss at Notre Dame last Wednesday, the Cardinals are now on a six-game losing streak for the first time since the 1990-91 season. Fortunately, instead of having to deal with a quick turnaround, Louisville had a seven-day span between games, allowing them to mentally reset.
LOUISVILLE, KY

